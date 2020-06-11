Mossie Belcher, age 69, of London, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Christian Care Communities in Corbin, Kentucky. She was the mother of Sharon Hampton and husband Jimmy and Cam Douglas Belcher all of London, Kentucky. She was also blessed with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband Cam Belcher and by her mother, Alice Sizemore.
Funeral services for Mossie Belcher will be conducted Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in London Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Dunn Cemetery. The family of Mossie Belcher will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 1:00 P.M. until service time. Serving as pallbearers will be: Chris Hampton, Justin Hampton, Bradley Belcher, Shawn Belcher, Ernie Smith, and Jimmy Hampton.In Lieu of flowers the family ask contributions be made to London Funeral Home.
