Mossie D. Hanselman, of New Cumberland, passed away Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020 at her home following a lengthy illness. She was 89.

Born in Manchester, Kentucky, March 7, 1931, she was a daughter of the late David L. and Exie Wagers Howard. A resident of this area most of her life, she moved here with her family at the age of 4. Protestant by faith, she enjoyed dancing with her husband and they were both members of the Hoppy Squares Square Dancing Club as well as the Steel Toed Cloggers.

She is survived by her husband, Frank P. Hanselman at home. There are three daughters: Paula Vespro of Florida, Helen Edgell and her husband, Keith of New Cumberland, and Amy Williams and her husband, Kevin of New Cumberland, and four sons: John L. Hanselman of Weirton, Frank I. Hanselman and his wife, Jill of Kernersville, NC, Jack D. Hanselman of Newell, and Mark A. Hanselman and his wife, Wina of New Cumberland. There are nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren surviving as well.

She is also survived by a brother, Robert Howard of Wellsville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Timothy J. Hanselman, four sisters and eight brothers.

Rev. Craig Greathouse will conduct a funeral service at 5:00 p.m. Thursday at the Dawson Funeral Home. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Social Distancing and masks are required.

Burial will be in Columbiana County Memorial Park.

To plant a tree in memory of Mossie Hanselman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you