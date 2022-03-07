Mossie Henson, 60, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, March 2nd, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Mossie was born in Hyden, KY on April 14, 1961, a daughter of the late Willy and Hazel Bowling Henson.
Mossie is survived by her husband, Jessie Henson, and her children, Jessica Riley and Cameron Henson, all of Manchester.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Dalton Riley and Alexis Smith, and her siblings: Willie Jean Riley, John S. Henson, Merrell Henson, and Ricky Henson.
In addition to her parents, Mossie was preceded in death by her the following siblings: Daisy Mae Marcum, John L. Henson, Dick Henson, and Earl Henson.
Services were held on Sunday, March 6th at Heritage Pentecostal Church, with Mike Gray, Ronnie Brown, and Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial followed in the Marcum Cemetery at Billys Branch.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.