A Kentucky mother was arrested Monday after three of her children tested positive for meth, according to Elizabethtown police.
The arrest stemmed from a child abuse investigation the police department was conducting with Child Protective Services, according to an arrest citation. Malaynah Root’s infant son suffered a large bruise on his forehead, and the boy and his three siblings were placed in protective custody, an arrest citation states.
While the children were in custody, they were tested for illicit drugs through follicle testing, Elizabethtown police said. Root’s 5-, 3- and 2-year-old children all tested positive for methamphetamine, and two of them also tested positive for THC, police said.
Root is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.
