The woman that left her small children locked in a home alone while she went to play a poker machine has been indicted by the Clay Grand Jury.
Viola Stanley, 33, was indicted on two charges of criminal abuse 1st. The indictment states she committed the offense of criminal abuse when she intentionally two juveniles, of whom she has actual custody, to be abused and placed them in a situation that may have caused them physical injury.
On March 30, city police officer Jeremy Garrison responded to a complaint at 153 Locust Street that a small child was walking around outside in only a diaper.
Upon arrival, a neighbor showed the officer where the child lived and said an adult hadn’t been there all day they thought. The officer says he observed a padlock on the front door and the neighbor said the child had crawled out the window.
Officers could hear children crying inside the residence and tried to enter through a rear door but found it was nailed shut, Garrison stated.
The officers forced the padlock from the front door to gain access to the crying children, according to the police citation.
Officers were met with “astounding heat” when entering the home as temperatures were near 80 degrees outside and heat was coming from a space heater in the middle of the floor.
They found a three-year-old girl wearing only a diaper and a six-year-old boy alone in the home. They also found a bathtub completely full of water and the residence was “very dirty and messy”.
Sources say Stanley was allegedly seen playing "poker machines" while leaving the kids home alone.
