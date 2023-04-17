Monday morning Kentucky State Police Detective Logan Gay arrested the mother of the 3-year-old homicide victim from Corbin (Whitley County). This arrest was made following an investigation conducted by KSP and an indictment by a Whitley County Grand Jury.
Also indicted was the mother’s boyfriend, Jordan Taylor, former of Clay County, for the Homicide of the 3-year-old victim.
Alexander Ward, age 20 of Corbin, was arrested and charged with Complicity to commit Murder and Complicity to Strangulation.
Detective Logan Gay and Lieutenant Wayne Bird
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.