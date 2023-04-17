Monday morning Kentucky State Police Detective Logan Gay arrested the mother of the 3-year-old homicide victim from Corbin (Whitley County). This arrest was made following an investigation conducted by KSP and an indictment by a Whitley County Grand Jury.
Also indicted was the mother’s boyfriend, Jordan Taylor, former of Clay County, for the Homicide of the 3-year-old victim.
Alexander Ward, age 20 of Corbin, was arrested and charged with Complicity to commit Murder and Complicity to Strangulation.
📸 Detective Logan Gay and Lieutenant Wayne Bird

