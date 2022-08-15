Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson along with Deputy Brian France with assistance from London City Police arrested James Henry Dalton Roberts age 26 of London early Sunday morning August 14, 2022 at approximately 12:32 AM. The arrest occurred on North Main St. in London after deputies, while at a business off North Laurel Rd. approximately 2 miles north of London, observed a motorcycle travel past them southbound at a high rate of speed.
Deputies attempted to overtake the motorcycle which they noted was traveling at 100 MPH, and as the vehicle rounded a curve headed toward London, turned off his lights on his motorcycle passing two cars and running the traffic light behind the state police post failing to stop for deputies who had activated their emergency equipment.
Together Laurel Sheriff's deputies and London City Police officers were able to get the motorcycle to stop in the middle of town on US 25 (Main Street). An investigation was conducted and the driver was determined to be under the influence James Henry Dalton Roberts was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; speeding more than 26 mph over the speed limit; three counts of reckless driving; disregarding a traffic control device – traffic light; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – motor vehicle; no registration plates. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
