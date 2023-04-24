A motorist saved the life of an elderly man last week following an accident on the Hal Rogers Parkway near the Clay/Leslie Industrial Park exit.
A woman witnessed a man, who was travelling east, cross lanes and go over an embankment, completely out of sight of any motorists.
Around the same time, state trooper Don Trosper was travelling towards Manchester and the woman flagged him down.
“Thank goodness she seen this happen because I don’t know if anyone would have seen the vehicle that far over the hill,” the trooper said.
The trooper immediately contacted emergency personnel. Trosper rushed to the aid of the motorist and found the vehicle approximately 65 yards off the roadway, next a creek, laying on its driver side.
The vehicle was unstable, and the elderly man was conscious, but could not be removed.
Members of the Manchester/Lockard’s Creek Fire Department’s responded to the scene along with Big Creek Fire Department.
The rescue squad members, assisted by Clay Sheriff’s deputies, Manchester City Police, Allen’s Wrecker Service and state trooper Jarred Smith, secured the vehicle.
The man was removed and transported by ambulance to AdventHealth. His name and age were not released.
