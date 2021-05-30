(Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the March 31, 1967 edition of the Lexington Leader. It was written by Patricia Werle.)
Boards—thick boards, thin boards, cardboards from shirt packages; door panels, from an old farmhouse now in the process of being remodeled—these are among other things, serve as “canvases” for the paintings of Mary Owens Morgan, a self-taught artist from near Manchester in Clay County.
One painting is on the back of an old school map, another on a slab of veneer: she paints on anything handy that is flat and can be painted on.
Mrs. Morgan is tall, slendor, dark haired and delicate looking. She has the long, slim, sensitive fingers so often associated with the artist. Quite often appearances are misleading: As the wife of a farmer, she is more often than not called upon to do rugged work.
“I’ve been drawing all my life—ever since I was just a little tyke,” Mrs. Morgan says. “But my painting has been by the trial-and-error method.”
She began using paints, oils and watercolors, just a few years ago when her husband ordered her a small set as a Christmas present from a mail order catalog.
Her first canvases were two pieces of door paneling from the old farmhouse where she and her husband live and which they are remodeling. She painted sprays of flowers.
“I didn’t know about linseed oil then, so they seem dull and unfinished now,” she says.
Subject matter and techniques used in her work are as varied as the “canvases.” The paintings are mostly from her own imagination.
They range from a palomino (someday she hopes to own one) to beautiful fall scenes in yellows, reds, oranges and browns. A particularly lovely one is on a board 20x28 inches and almost an inch thick. Fall is her favorite season, “that’s why I paint is so often.”
Some of the pictures painted she has seen in other pictures, “because I can’t get very far away from home to see these things for myself.”
She has done a western, snow-capped mountain on a small piece of cardboard; a madonna and child, a snow scene from a Christmas card and a Mexican taking a siesta.
The “Covered Bridge” is something else. Mrs. Morgan has never seen a covered bridge, not even a picture of one. Mr. Morgan, however, saw one on a trip to Ohio several years ago and was quite impressed.
“He described the way he remembered it and I painted what he described. When he was satisfied that it looked right, so was I.”
The hanging plate is Mrs. Morgan’s church project. It is called “Investing a Dollar and works like this: Someone gives another person a dollar. He is to think up a project of making and selling something. The cost of materials comes from the first dollar. When the item is sold, at a profit, new materials are bought, and more items made. At the end of the year each one’s profit is turned in to the church.
“I had made so many aprons in previous years with my dollars that I ran out of people to sell them to, so I had to think of something new.” She is going to try the plate this year.
Born in Laurel County, Mary Owens grew up near London. Her family moved to Manchester where she met Herman Morgan. Her family later moved back to London “and they left me here with him,” she said.
The Morgan farm of some 150 to 175 acres “most of it right straight up,” according to Mr. Morgan. They are able to cultivate only 25 to 30 acres. They raise most of their food and Mrs. Morgan cans and preserves it. She also makes most of their clothes.
She helps on the farm sometimes, because help is hard to find. She has topped tobacco, but some of the farm work is too strenuous for her.
Until very recently, Mrs. Morgan had not sold her paintings. She had given away quite a few admiring friends and relatives. She does not paint as much as she would like to. Materials are scarce, and “paint is so very expensive.”
A true artist, she said, “Whenever I get the urge to paint, I’m restless and nothing satisfies me until I manage to get it out of my system.”
Some of her work is on display in Lexington at the H.H. Leet Furniture Store. Hogan Trammel, decorating consultant, says, “I have these on display because I feel that Mrs. Morgan is a very talented person. All she needs is a little help in getting enough proper materials to work with.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.