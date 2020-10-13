Mr. Darrell Hudson, aged 72 departed this life on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. He was born on Tuesday, October 21, 1947 in Oneida, Kentucky to Maude Hudson Gabbard. He was a heavy equipment operator in the Coal Mines, a member of the Panco Community Church, a veteran of the United States Army where he served 2 tours of duty and a member of the Vietnam Veterans.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Glenna Couch Hudson, his sisters: Diane Lindsey and Debbie Knippenberg, his brother: Dale Gabbard and his 2 special nieces: Cassie and Hope Couch.
He is preceded in death by his mother: Maude Hudson Gabbard and his son: Darrell Glenn Hudson.
Funeral services for Darrell Hudson will be conducted on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jerry Rice, Dr. Amon Couch and Bro. William Hugh Hudson will be presiding. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved son: Darrell Glenn in the Glory Land Cemetery in the Panco Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
