Mr. Darrell Hudson, aged 72 departed this life on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky.  He was born on Tuesday, October 21, 1947 in Oneida, Kentucky to Maude Hudson Gabbard.  He was a heavy equipment operator in the Coal Mines, a member of the Panco Community Church, a veteran of the United States Army where he served 2 tours of duty and a member of the Vietnam Veterans.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Glenna Couch Hudson, his sisters: Diane Lindsey and Debbie Knippenberg, his brother: Dale Gabbard and his 2 special nieces: Cassie and Hope Couch.

He is preceded in death by his mother: Maude Hudson Gabbard and his son: Darrell Glenn Hudson.

Funeral services for Darrell Hudson will be conducted on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.  Rev. Jerry Rice, Dr. Amon Couch and Bro. William Hugh Hudson will be presiding.  He will be laid to rest next to his beloved son: Darrell Glenn in the Glory Land Cemetery in the Panco Community.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

 
To send flowers to the family of Darrell Hudson, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

Oct 14
Visitation
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
7:00PM-9:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 15
Funeral Service
Thursday, October 15, 2020
2:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you