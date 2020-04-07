Mr. Donald Nolan, age 78 departed this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home. He was born on Tuesday, November 18, 1941 in Hazard, Kentucky to Frank and Maussie Campbell Nolan. He was founder and contractor for Nolan Construction, a veteran of the United States Army, a member of the Horse Creek Baptist Church, a member of The Gideon’s International, a member of Clay Masonic Lodge #798 and former president of Jaycees.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Bobbie Swafford Nolan, his sons: Donald Ray Nolan and Michael Nolan and his wife Jenny, his grandchildren: Christopher Colton Hunter Nolan, Reece Mason Nolan, Ava Drae Nolan and Rya Michelle Nolan. Also surviving is his brother: James Franklin Nolan and his wife Juanita, his sister: Flora Mae Smith, his nephews: Jay Nolan and his wife Claudia, Joey Nolan and his wife Gina and Douglas Clarkston and his wife Lori.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Maussie Nolan, his son: Mason Christopher Nolan and his granddaughter: Taylor Rae Nolan.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Rae of Sunshine in memory of his granddaughter: Taylor Rae at www.raeofsunshineky.org or Rae of Sunshine Foundation 316 Harmony Way, Springfield, Kentucky 40069.
Funeral Services, visitation and burial will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
