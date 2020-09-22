Mr. James Michael Collins, age 17, of Bronston, Kentucky passed away on Friday, August 25, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington, Ky. James Michael knew no strangers. He could make people people happy, loved everyone he touched, and always left something in their hearts. James Michael always had a way to make people laugh and feel comforted. He enjoyed playing music, piano, drums and bells. Playing music helped him to relax. He thought he was the greatest musician on earth! James Michael knew he was sick and knew he had beat the odds, believing he could do all things. He always gave, never complained. He couldn't always put his thoughts into proper words, but could still communicate with everyone, He loved to help his mon in the garden. When James Michael would pick vegetables, he would deliver them to his neighbors, never accepting any money from them, because they were from his mom's garden. he was a very happy, lovable and enjoyable son. His mission was "To make people happy! James Michael was preceded in death by his grandfather; Danny Adams, uncle; Joey Collins and cousin; Adrian Trevor Collins. Mr. James Michael Collins leaves the following relatives surviving; his beloved parents; Michael and Angela Collins of Thousandsticks, Ky., beloved grandmother; Brenda Adams of Ohio, sister; Brittany Collins of London, Ky., grandparents; Rev. Charles and Shirley Collins of Thousandsticks, Ky., the following aunts and uncles; Christy Adams Collins of Berea, Ky., Kenny Adams and wife, Brandi of Bowling Green, Ky., Nicole Adams of Thousandsticks, Ky. Timmy Adams and wife; Simone of Wooton, Ky., Tracy Collins of Russell Springs, Ky., and a host of other treasured relatives and friends survive. You may offer your condolences to the family @www.dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
