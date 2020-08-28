Mr. John Fullwood, age 86 departed this life on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home. He was born on Tuesday, May 15, 1934 in Manchester, Kentucky to William and Helen Cash Fullwood. He worked for Baker Iron and Metal Company and is a member of the St. Paul AME Church in Lexington, Kentucky.
He leaves to mourn his passing his brother: Archie Fullwood and a host of nieces, nephews other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: William and Helen Fullwood, his wife: Joyce Fullwood and these siblings: Sheryl Fullwood, Gladys Morgan, Sallie Walker, Jewel Fullwood, Flora Fullwood, Ora “Bud” Fullwood, Howard Fullwood, Julius Fullwood, Joe Fullwood and Gilbert Fullwood.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5 PM until 7 PM at the Smith and Smith Funeral Home, 340 E. Third Street in Lexington, Kentucky.
The family will also receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Services for Mr. John Fullwood will be conducted on Saturday, August 29 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bishop William Hale will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
