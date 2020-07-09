Mr. Reuben Daniel “Danny” Cornett, age 77 departed this life on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the AdventHealth Manchester. He was born on Friday, August 21, 1942 in Oneida, Kentucky to the union of Oliver and Bernice Murray Cornett. He was a member of the Pine Grove Church of Christ.
He is survived by his sister: Claudia Gail C. White, his brothers: Norman Hendrix Cornett and his wife Nancy Manning Cornett and Oliver Landis Cornett, Jr. and his wife Lona. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Oliver and Bernice Cornett and his brother-in-law: Daugh K. “Doug” White.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to the Clay County Cancer Coalition.
Funeral Services for Danny Cornett will be conducted on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Jeremy Bowling and Ryan Daniel Cornett will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Pine Grove Cemetery in the Fogertown Community.The family will receive friends and loved one on Saturday, July 11 after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.