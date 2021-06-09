Mr. William Letcher (Bill) White was born on July 26, 1934 to the union of Charles H. White and Nora (Sizemore) White in Manchester, KY. He married Helen (Ruth) White on May 5, 1956. Bill was best known for teaching auto mechanics at the Clay County Vocational School and later as Principal. He was 13th Regional Vocational Education Program Director.
He is survived by four children: Deborah Campbell (Mike), Mary Lou Moore (Robert), Sandy Combs (Jerry) and William Michael White (Trisha). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by a very special and dear friend and companion: Jacque Brown.
He is preceded in death by his father: Charles H. White; his mother: Nora Sizemore White; his brothers: John E. White and Charles H. White, Jr.; and his sisters: Mary Jane McClure and Betty Lou Ramsey; and his beloved wife: Helen White.
William was a member of the Garrard Presbyterian Church, was a staff sergeant with the U. S. Army (training troops in Fort Smith, Arkansas) and was a founding member of Lockard’s Creek Fire Department and served in department for many years.
Through the years, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding motorcycles, telling stories, researching White Family history, was a basketball referee for many years, asst. coach for Clay County Middle School boys basketball for nine years and Clay County High School for five years.
He was fortunate enough to enjoy having five living generations and that was something he was very proud of and talked about it with everyone. He truly loved his family with everything in him and loved getting together for family events and talking over good times.
Funeral services for William (Bill) White will be conducted on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Joe Crockett, Rev. Jessie Kemp and Rev. Wade England will be officiating. He will be laid to rest in the White Cemetery in the Goose Rock Community.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 10, 2021 after 6:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
