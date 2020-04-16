Mrs. Anna Katherine Smith, 77, of Smithland passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Mrs. Smith was a homemaker and lifelong member of Smithland First Baptist Church where she served as the church organist.
Surviving are her two daughters, Connie Smith of Smithland, Joy (Darnell) Ramage of Ledbetter; two sons, Curtis Smith of Ledbetter, Dicky Smith of Smithland; one sister, Alice Faye (Russell) Gregory of Manchester, KY; seven grandchildren, Kim Knotts of Houston, TX, Tom Thompson of Smithland, Carrie Smith of Ledbetter, Ashlee Orr of Ledbetter, Amber Traylor of Indiana, Hailey Smith of Benton, Emily Sirk of Paducah; fourteen great-grandchildren; and five nieces, Laura Ann, Sarah, Vonda Kay, Brittany, and Carlin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hiriam Smith, her parents, Carl H. Stinson and Laura Elizabeth Rice Stinson; her brother: Joe Harris Stinson and two nephews, Carl Ray Stinson and Willie Gregory.
In compliance with the health and public safety directives, the funeral services for Mrs. Smith will be private. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Tiline Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Smithland First Baptist Church.
