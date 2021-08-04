Mrs. Geraldine Burns, age 71, of Sizerock, KY passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Manchester Advent Hospital in Manchester, KY. She was born on May 29, 1950 at Oneida, KY, the daughter of the late Jasper "J.N." Barger and the late Geneva Gibson Barger. By occupation Geraldine was a homemaker and had been a life-long resident of Leslie County, KY. She was of the Baptist faith and she enjoyed flower gardening, gardening & riding on a side by side. Geraldine's greatest joy came from spending time with her family. Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Sam Barger and William Barger. She leaves surviving the following relatives: her loving and devoted husband: Gillis Burns of Sizerock, KY, beloved sons: Wayne Bowling & Daphne, Eric Bowling & Pam, Gillis Burns & Tiffany all of Sizerock, KY, two cherished brothers: Kenneth Barger & Maggie and Vernon Barger & Dessie both of Jackson County, KY, treasured sisters: Patty Morgan & William Smith of Sizerock, KY, Glenna Barger of Berea, KY, Linda Bowling & Alfred of Jackson County, KY, seven beloved grandchildren: Kendall Sizemore, Hunter Velasco, Dillon Bowling, Erica Bowling, Paisleigh Mattingly, Kallie Burns and Paisley Kilburn & three treasured great grandchildren. Geraldine is also survived by a host of other treasured relatives and friends. You may send your condolences to the Burns family at www.dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
FUNERAL SERVICES:Held Sunday, August 1, 2021 at the Dwayne Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Hyden, KY
OFFICIATING MINISTERS: Rev. Randy Woods
PLACE OF INTERMENT: Burns Family Cemetery at Sizerock, KY
PALLBEARERS: Gillis Burns, Dillon Bowling, Eugene Bowling, Harvey Gene Webb, Hunter Velasco, and Eric Bowling.
