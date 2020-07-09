Mrs. Mae Robinson, age 90 departed this life on Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home. She was born on Tuesday, December 3, 1929 in Manchester to Levi and Sarah Hurd McQueen. She retired from the Clay County Public Schools where she worked in food services.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Wanda Hounchell of Boise, Idaho, Wayne Robinson and his wife Billie of Tyner, Alene Harris and her husband Ed of Robinson Creek, Gary Robinson of Tyner, Vickie Robinson of Robinson Creek and Bobby Robinson of Robinson Creek as well as 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and another one on the way and her sister: Diccie Bray.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Levi and Sarah McQueen, her husband: Berlon Robinson and these brothers and sisters: Virgie Reid, Henry McQueen, Dewey McQueen, George McQueen, Liz Cupp, Juanita Robinson and her twin brother: Willie McQueen.
Services for Mrs. Mae Robinson will be held Graveside on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1 PM at the Berlon Robinson Cemetery in the Robinson Creek Community. Cheyenne Metcalf will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Berlon Robinson Cemetery in the Robinson Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday from 6 until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
