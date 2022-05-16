Multiple indictments were returned by the Clay Grand Jury over drug related charges.
-Quintin Metcalf, 36, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance 1st (poss. of firearm at time of commission of crime), possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or evading police 1st, possession of firearm by convicted felon and persistent felony offender second.
-George Dezarn, 53 was indicted for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st (poss. of firearm at time of commission of crime), possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st.
-Toshia Dezarn, 30, was with George Dezarn at the time of the incident and is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Lee Brown, 34, is charged with possession of controlled substance 1st, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 8 oz., and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree.
-Donald Jarvis, 31, was indicted on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st, trafficking in a controlled substance 2nd, and possession of drug paraphernalia two counts on each charge.
-Raleigh Estep, 55, was indicted on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Robert Abner, 35, faces indictment charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance 1st (poss. of firearm at time of commission of crime.)
