Numerous wrecks are being reported throughout Clay County, according to Sheriff Patrick Robinson.
Snow started to fall around 2 p.m. today and temperatures dropped below freezing. Road crews with the state, county and city are out attempting to clear roads.
Sheriff Robinson says a multi-vehicle accident has been reported on the Hal Rogers Parkway toward London.
"We have wrecks all over the county right now," he said. "Traffic is obviously heavy due to it being Christmas Eve. Everyone needs to use extreme caution as roads are ice and snow covered."
Conditions are expected to worsen overnight as temperatures will drop to a low of 17.
