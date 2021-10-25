Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on October 23, 2021 at approximately 5:20 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith arrested Dillion Muncy, 26 of Hyden. The arrest occurred on Lower Rader Road when Deputy Smith received a complaint of a passed out male subject on the side of the road in a vehicle. Upon arrival, Deputy Smith noted the subject did not respond to verbal commands and a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Deputy Smith also noted the above mentioned subject being passed out, naked from the waist down and had his genitals in his hand. After several attempt, Deputy Smith was able to get the above mentioned subject alert. Through investigation it was determined that the subject was manifestly under the influence. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Derick Carr.
Dillion Muncy, 26 was charged with:
• Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.