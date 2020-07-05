Four people charged with murder and complicity to commit murder will appear in Clay Circuit Court for hearings Monday.
At 9:30 a.m. David Taylor, 26, is scheduled for arraignment in the murder of his uncle Carl Roberts, 49, of Manchester on February 28th at a home on Hwy. 149 at Dark Hollow. Roberts is accused of cutting his uncle’s throat in the death.
The murder occurred only hours after Taylor had been released from jail that fateful morning.
According to court records, Taylor was released from jail on Friday morning, February 28th, on charges of criminal trespassing 1st, arson 3rd and arson 1st degree stemming from a fire he allegedly started in December. Court records show he was released due to “no action taken by a grand jury.”
-Clayton Dewayne Jackson: Jackson is set for a hearing on five charges of murder, arson 1st degree and theft by unlawful taking. He is accused of killing an entire family on Red Bird in 2004. Jackson allegedly killed Chris and Amanda Sturgill, of Roark. They were shot with arrows and Amanda’s body had been used to ignite a fire in their trailer. Their three children died of smoke inhalation. He also allegedly took a coal truck belonging to the Sturgill’s. Jackson served time in a Federal Correctional Institution in Beckley, West Virginia for possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun. His first trial in state court was moved from Leslie County to Clay County in 2011. He was found guilty of arson and murder in the deaths of the three children. The jury recommended a sentence of life without parole.
The jury could not agree on the other charges and did not return a verdict. In 2013 the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled Jackson would get a new trial because a juror should have been removed. After serving time at the state Correctional Complex at LaGrange he has been returned to Clay County Detention Center for a re-trial.
-Joshua Shawn Morsch: A status hearing is scheduled for Morsch on a 2012 charge of murder, robbery 1st degree and theft by unlawful taking/firearm. He is charged in the December 2012 death of 74-year-old Earl Woods. According to the indictment Morsch went to the home of 74-year-old Earl Woods Woods on Belles Fork Road on December 6 (2012) to rob him.
Woods, who was in a wheelchair, put up a fight, and Morsch then allegedly beat him on the head multiple times with a ball peen hammer before cutting his throat.
-Kathy Stewart: Stewart is charged with complicity to commit murder as she is accused of aiding Morsch in the death of Earl Woods. She is set for a case review and is also charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm, complicity to commit robbery 1st and complicity to commit theft by unlawful taking disp/firearm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.