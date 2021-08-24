Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting an update on the murder investigation in Laurel County after the discovery of a body with multiple gunshot wounds found off Sinking Creek Road. The victim is an unidentified black male, 22 to 30 years of age, approximately 6 foot tall, slim build, and has " East Side" tattooed on the inside of his right bicep and "Raised Me" tattooed on the inside of his left bicep. Anyone with any information regarding who this victim may be is asked to contact Lieut. Chris Edwards at the Laurel County Sheriff's Office in London Kentucky at 606 – 864 – 6600 or 606 – 878 – 7000. In addition, the Sheriff's office may be personal messaged on Facebook at Laurel County Sheriff's Office or email at-- g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. All information will be considered confidential.
Earlier release:
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, Detective Robert Reed and Detective Taylor McDaniel are conducting a murder investigation following the discovery of a deceased adult male found off Sinking Creek Road in a wooded area approximately 14 miles west of London on Monday evening August 23, 2021 at approximately 4:43 PM. The body was found by a passerby who notified Laurel 911 Dispatch Ctr. Laurel Sheriff's investigators report that the victim had apparently been shot multiple times and was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort on Tuesday. Assisting at the scene were: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and the Laurel County Coroner's office. Anyone that believes they have information on this case is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards who is the case officer continues to investigate.
