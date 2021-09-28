Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel along with Lieut. Chris Edwards are conducting a murder investigation following the discovery of a deceased male subject found on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at approximately 10:56 AM. Sheriff's Deputy Jamie Etherton was dispatched to conduct a welfare check on Bryan McCarty after a business associate noted he missed a business meeting earlier. When Deputy Etherton arrived at the scene at a residence off Maple Grove Road approximately 5 miles west of London and entry was made to the residence, Bryan McCarty age 62 of Maple Grove Rd., London was found deceased inside the residence. An autopsy conducted determined that the victim had been shot multiple times. An investigation is currently underway by Laurel Sheriff's investigators and multiple leads are being followed up on. Assisting on the investigation for the Sheriff's office were: Laurel Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Allen Turner, Detective Robert Reed, and Deputy Hunter Disney.. Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel is the case officer with assistance from Lieut. Chris Edwards. Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and the Laurel County Coroner's office.

