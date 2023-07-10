On Sunday, June 09, 2023, at approximately 6:48 PM, Kentucky State Police, London Post was notified by McCreary County 911 of a shooting that took place outside of a residence on Wagon Ridge Road in McCreary County.
The preliminary investigation reveals that McCreary County 911 was notified of a dispute involving Robert L. Lowe Jr., 36, of Stearns, KY and Gabriel N. Campbell, 42, of Stearns, Ky During the investigation, it was determined a male juvenile shot Mr. Lowe while he was in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Mr. Lowe was pronounced deceased by the McCreary County Coroner. Mr. Lowe has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
As a result of the investigation, KSP has arrested a male juvenile on charges of Murder and have placed him in the Adair County Youth Development Center.
The investigation is continuing by Post 11 Detective Keegan Bray. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, McCreary County Sheriff’s Office, McCreary County EMS and McCreary County Coroner.
