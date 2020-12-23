Reports are coming in about a police stand-off in the Keavy community of Laurel County.  Laurel Sheriff's deputies reportedly seen Robert Brandon Gray, wanted in the murder of Jeremy Caldwell, enter a home.

Gray, 39, and Ashley Lewis are wanted by police over the homicide that occurred Sunday in East Bernstadt.

Gray is also the same person that robbed Alvin's Easy Mart at gunpoint.

We will have further updates as the story develops.

