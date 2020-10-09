Murder and theft charges highlight a busy meeting by the Clay grand jury last week.
A Rice’s Fork man was indicted for murder a year after the shooting death.
Ricky Wagers, 30, was indicted on one count of murder for the September 22, 2019 shooting death of Eddie Spurlock, 46, of Hyden.
At the time of the incident, multiple witnesses told police Wagers shot Spurlock several times with a shotgun then fled the Elk Creek residence with the gun in tow.
A brief search for Wagers ensued and he was arrested with an hour and a half by the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.
-The man accused of pointing a gun at police officers and barricaded himself in a home was indicted. Herbert Davidson, 38, faces indictment charges of wanton endangerment 1st (two counts), fleeing or evading police 1st, assault third degree of a police officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and persistent felony offender second degree.
On August 19, 2020, Davidson allegedly pointed a gun at officers Derick Carr and Jerry Neeley and threatened to kill them while they attempted to serve a civil summons to him. Davidson then fled the scene to another residence where a standoff occurred for several hours. When police entered the home, Davidson attempted to fight them causing physical injury to the officers.
-The man accused of robbing Alvin’s Market at gunpoint was indicted for robbery 1st, theft by unlawful taking over $500 and burglary 1st.
Robert Gray, 39, allegedly entered the store on July 15, 202 and used physical force to commit the theft and took over $2,000, the indictment states.
-Loretta Smith, 55, was indicted for burglary 2nd and theft by unlawful taking over $500. On July 26, 2019, Smith is accused of entering the home of Vivian Angel and taking a 52-inch t.v., two laptop computers and an HP Projector.
-Kaney Hoskins, 34, faces an indictment charge of theft by failure to make required disposition of property. On November 26, 2018, Hoskins is accused of taking over $500.00 worth of merchandise from Double J Tire Service. He allegedly failed to return a welding jacket, gloves and payment for a set of tires belonging to the business.
Hoskins was also indicted in a separate incident for theft by unlawful taking over $500, theft by deception over $500 and persistent felony offender second degree. From August 9 to Sept. 19, 2019 he allegedly took control of an Econoline Van belonging to Stella House. He also is accused of charging over $800 at NAPA and over $300 at Quickie Market with the intent to deprive the owners/operators of House Enterprise. He is a persistent felony offender due to two convictions in Clay Circuit Court on theft charges and one conviction in Laurel Circuit Court involving theft charges.
-James Brian Hart, 46, is indicted on charges of receiving stolen property and criminal mischief in the third degree. On December 5, 2018 he allegedly stole a steel drill and belt hooks and damaged two vehicles belonging to Stella House.
-Bobby Sams, 53, faces two counts of wanton endangerment 1st and criminal mischief second over an October 22, 2019 incident where he threatened the life of Terry Smith and James Helton with a knife and caused $883.32 worth of damage to a vehicle.
-Mary Amanda Jones, 36, was indicted for burglary 3rd and theft by unlawful taking over $500. From October 15 to November 10, 2019 she allegedly entered a building belonging to Fieldon Bush and took various tools in the amount of over $5,000.
-Jason Smith, 36, is accused of sexual abuse 1st degree. On November 1, 2019, Smith allegedly touched a female child less than 12 years of age on her vagina with his fingers while masturbating, according to the indictment.
-Kacey B. Gray, 28 and Zeckual Gray, 29, were indicted for criminal abuse second degree. The two allegedly wantonly abused a minor child less than 12 years of age by failing to properly care for him causing physical injuries.
-Joseph Smith, 37, faces indictment charges of theft by unlawful taking over $500 and assault in the 4th (domestic violence). Smith allegedly took control of items belonging to Latasha A. Wagers on August 28th 2020, including but not limited to her purse and a 2004 Honda car. He also is accused of grabbing Wagers by the throat causing her injury.
-James Helton, 24, is accused of fleeing/evading police 1st degree, operating on a suspended license, wanton endangerment 1st degree and theft by unlawful taking over $500. On July 26, 2020, Helton allegedly failed to stop for police and fled. During his flee, he allegedly created a substantial danger to the life of Ricky W. Sizemore. He is also accused of taking a 2002 GMC Sonoma truck belonging to Matthew Gilbert. A passenger in the Helton vehicle, Alexies Sizemore, 20, was also indicted for theft by unlawful taking in the theft of the truck.
-Ben Stanley, 31, was indicted for harassment as he entered the home of Regina Hubbard on June 6, 2020 and threatened to strike her.
-Abbie Mitchell, 35, is charged with theft of mail matter and theft by unlawful taking. On July 1, 2020 she allegedly stole mail from a box belonging to Ruth Sizemore.
-Sampson Swafford, 33, is accused of burglary 1st and criminal mischief 2nd as he entered the home of Alivia Williams on August 7, 2020 armed with a weapon and broke out windows in the home.
-Paul Corey Hoskins, 31, was indicted for burglary 1st, criminal mischief 1st, theft by unlawful taking over $500 and criminal trespassing 1st.
On February 11, 2020, Hoskins allegedly entered the parking lot of the old Boone Boy factory belonging to Stella House, with a weapon. He allegedly defaced, destroyed or damaged property belonging to House worth over $1,000. He is also accused of taking various tools belonging to House valued at over $500.
-Jonathon Henson, 29, was indicted for criminal possession of a forged instrument 1st degree. On August 18, 2020 Henson allegedly possessed a check from Amy Stevens without her knowledge.
