A 2017 murder of a Sol Hollow man will go to trial beginning January 23rd.
Kenneth Brian Grubb, 46, will stand trial for the murder of Robert L. Burns.
In May 2017, the family of Burns reported him missing from his Sol Hollow home.
The family of Burns said he was last seen on April 27th. Kimberly Shouse, of Ohio, Burns’ sister, said she spoke with her brother nearly every day while he was living in his mother’s home.
Police conducted a welfare check at the residence and discovered it had been burglarized.
Less than four hours after he was reported missing, his body was discovered badly decomposed in a wooded area near the home.
The home had been “destroyed” Shouse said and Burns’ vehicle was missing.
A further investigation, a warrant was issued for Grubb in connection to the case. He was arrested in Hamilton, Ohio.
Grubb was indicted by the Clay County Grand Jury for murder, tampering with physical evidence and theft by unlawful taking.
He has been lodged in the Clay County Detention Center since his arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.