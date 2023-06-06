The murder trial over the death of a Bullskin man has been delayed.
Jeffrey Sandlin, 34, of Oneida, and Timothy Gipson, 38, of Buckhorn, were set for trial in the death of Lester “Chuckie” Daniels last week in Clay Circuit Court.
The trial has been reset for September 25th.
Sandlin and Gipson are accused of murdering Daniels, 32, on Ky. 1482 at 2:14 a.m. on May 23, 2021.
Sandlin, along with Gipson, are accused of committing the crime of Criminal Complicity to Commit Murder when they conspired together to commit the offense of murder against Daniels.
Following the shooting, Daniels was transported from the scene by Clay County EMS to Manchester Advent Health Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. He was pronounced deceased by the lay County Coroner.
When KSP arrived at the scene and conducted eye-witness interviews, they named Sandlin as the shooter. Police say he fled the scene armed with a mini 14 rifle. They did not specify if this was the same weapon used to shoot Daniels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.