Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 13, 2021 at a 4:55 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Ashley Murrell, 30 of Crawfish Road. The arrest occurred on Highway 80 when Deputy Brumley observed the above mentioned subject standing on someone’s property. Deputy Brumley made contact with the subject and through investigation it was determined that the subject was manifestly under the influence of intoxicants. 
Ashley Murrell, 30 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
