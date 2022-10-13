(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Clay County (4-3) will look to close out district play with a big home win over the surging Perry Central Commodores (5-2). The Tigers have not defeated Perry Central dating back to a 2019 win over the Commodores, 48-20 on the road. Now, with both teams boasting winning records with a lot on the line, the Tigers need to grind out a win over a tough district opponent.
Tiger Coach Mike Sizemore is ready for the challenge, and he along with the Tigers are ready for Friday night. “Any time we play Perry Central it's a hard-fought game on both sides,” said Sizemore. “We expect our kids to come out Friday night and give their best effort. Perry is another quality opponent, and we have to come out and be excited to play in another big-time matchup in what will be a big-time atmosphere. We've had several big games in the past 3 weeks and our guys have to be focused and ready when we play Perry this week.”
Led by the trio of Kizer Slone at QB, Ethan Combs at WR, and Elijah Gayheart at RB the Commodores have quite the offensive talent. “Perry is an efficient team; they have a lot of weapons that can give you trouble on the defensive side of the ball,” added Sizemore. “They are able to throw it very well and their running game provides a balanced attack that is tough to prepare for and defend against. We have to be able to cover their receivers and then be able to be physical enough to give ourselves a chance at success against their run game. Offensively, we have to continue to be efficient in all aspects on that side. We need to be able to extend drives and move the ball and end possessions with scores.”
Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
