Deer hunters will get another chance to take a buck with a gun as muzzleloader season begins Saturday, December 11ththrough December 19th.
Clay still has a chance to reach last year’s 722 deer harvested as the total through Monday was 597.
According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wlidlife, 455 bucks were taken during modern firearm season. That’s slightly down from 2020 when 476 were harvested.
55 bucks have been taken in archery; five in early muzzleloader and 82 with a crossbow. 90 female have been harvested.
Archery season will conclude on January 17th.
