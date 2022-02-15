A Granny’s Branch woman was lodged in jail after causing a disturbance at PNC bank Thursday.
Sherry Myers, 44, entered the bank and demanded her check be cashed. Employees were unable to cash the check and she became irate.
Manchester City Police officer Jeremy Garrison responded the complaint and asked Myers to leave, which she refused.
She was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct 2nd and criminal trespassing 2nd. Upon her arrest it was discovered she had two outstanding warrants for failure to pay fines.
