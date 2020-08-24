Myrtle Hall, 77, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, August 24th, at her home. 

Myrtle was born in Hazard, KY on November 28, 1942, a daughter of the late Druscilla (Combs) and Wilson Collins. 

Myrtle is survived by four daughters: Renee King and husband Jimmy of London, Angela May and husband Harrison of Manchester, Loretta Reedy and husband Jeff of Corbin, and Tammy Gambrel, of Manchester; and by three sons: Josh King of Lexington, Renus Vernon Delph of Ohio, and Dempsy Ronald Delph of Manchester. 

She is also survived by six sisters: Martha Yorda of Kansas, Alice Faye Neufield of Missouri, Wanda Shepherd of Hazard, Joan Henson of Manchester, Jane Carr of Manchester, and Eva Gregory of Manchester; by six brothers: Jimmy Collins of North Carolina, Joe Collins of Georgia, Jack Collins of Hazard, KY, Wilson Collins of Manchester, Willie Collins of Harrodsburg, KY, and James Brown, of Manchester; and by 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. 

In addition to her parents, Myrtle was preceded in death by her daughter, Della Marie Collins; and the following brothers and sister: Sammy Collins, Johnny Collins, and Fern Bundy. 

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 26th at Britton Funeral Home. 

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 26th at Britton Funeral Home.

