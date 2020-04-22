Nadine Mills, 74, of Barbourville, KY, passed away Sunday, April 19th, at the Christian Health Care Center in Corbin.
Nadine is preceded in death by her husband, Anderson Mills, and her parents Floyd and Tressie (Stewart) Smith.
Nadine is survived by her brothers and sister: I.V. Smith and wife Jessie, and Harold Smith, all of Barbourville; and Beulah Mae Grubb of London.
She is also survived by two special nieces: Sharon Roberts of London, and Alexia Patterson of Manchester.
Private Funeral Services for the family will be held on Wednesday, April 22nd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Wayne Sizemore and Dale Downey officiating. Private Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery in Knox County.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
