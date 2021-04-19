(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – With a 49th District tournament seeding implications on the line, this game carried significant weight. The Tigers won in a nail biter, 5-4 over the visiting Jackson County Generals.
“Really good win for our guys,” said Coach Jason Smith. “Their pitcher threw the ball well and was able to keep our hitters off balance.”
The Tigers finished the contest with nine hits to Jackson’s two, largely in part to the pitching effort from Clay’s pitching tandem they deployed, as Ben Buttery tossed two innings while Brandin Crawford hurled four. Buttery collected the win, striking out three, while Crawford struck out seven.
Coach Smith felt his team battled, as Jackson County responded to the three run Tiger 2nd inning with a two-run 3rdinning of their own. “We did a really good job battling on offense and defense,” said Smith. “We scratched out nine hits and ran the bases well. Brandin (Crawford) came in and shut them out for four innings, huge for us. Proud of the boys for a hard-fought win.
Four Tigers collected multiple hits, as Connor Farmer, Zach Saylor, Brandin Crawford, and John Hubbard each smacked two hits on the day. Thomas Jackson and Connor Farmer provided the RBI’s, as Jackson had two, Farmer one.
Connor Farmer – 2-4; Zach Saylor – 2-4; Brandin Crawford – 2-3; Thomas Jackson – 1-3; John Hubbard – 2-3. Ben Buttery (W), two hits, three K’s; Brandin Crawford – seven K’s.
