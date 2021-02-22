You have permission to edit this article.
Names released in Laurel deaths

Laurel County’s Sheriff’s Deputies have released the identities of the man and woman found dead Sunday morning while performing a welfare check.

The two were identified as husband and wife; James Duff, 62 and Dinah Duff, 63.

There is still no known cause of death at this time as an autopsy was scheduled for today.

Original story--Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards is investigating the death of two individuals on Pinehill Brock Road, off East 80.

Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence after an acquaintance conducting a welfare check found a male deceased outside the residence and a female deceased inside a residence on Sunday morning February 21, 2021 at approximately 10:32 AM.

