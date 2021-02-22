Names released in Laurel deaths

Laurel County’s Sheriff’s Deputies have released the identities of the man and woman found dead Sunday morning while performing a welfare check.
The two were identified as husband and wife; James Duff, 62 and Dinah Duff, 63.
There is still no known cause of death at this time as an autopsy was scheduled for today.
Original story--Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards is investigating the death of two individuals on Pinehill Brock Road, off East 80.
Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence after an acquaintance conducting a welfare check found a male deceased outside the residence and a female deceased inside a residence on Sunday morning February 21, 2021 at approximately 10:32 AM.
