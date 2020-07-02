Nancy Link, 57, Of Manchester, KY departed this life Saturday June 27th, 2020 at 11:15pm at her home at the Cedar Craig Apartments. She was born on Wednesday, December 12, 1962 in Corbin, KY to Darrell and Jeweldene Link. She leaves mourning her companion in this life of 12 years Mark Robert Bowling-he stood by her side from the beginning of her diagnosis until the very end.
She is preceded in death: Her Father Darrell Link, Her Mother Jeweldene Link, and her brother Billy Darrell Link.
She is survived in death: Her Daughter Melody Marcum, Grandson Billy Darrell Alfred Collins, Her Daughter Michelle Jones, Son in law Ronnie Jones, Grandson Ronnie Andrew Jones, Grandson Austin Ryan Jones. Her Sister Sarah Bowling, Brother in law Doug Bowling, Niece Charla Kaye Bowling, 2 great nieces Christana Kayleigh Bowling, and Charleigh Jean Bowling. Her Brother Earl Link, Sister in law Jackie Link, and nephew Earl Douglas Link. Also left mourning are other family such as aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Nancy Link was a faithful and committed member of the Bar Creek Holiness Church for 15 years. She loved the lord with all her heart, her entire life, never losing faith in his plans. She got saved when she was 15 years old. She loved her children, and her grandbabies, and family more than anything in this world.
I her Daughter Michelle Jones was told to pass a message from my mom upon her death at her Funeral. Weep not for me, for I am in pain no more-When you feel the breeze in the trees know I am with you, and I Nancy Link Love All people. N.L.
Services for Nancy Link will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.