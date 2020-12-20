Nancy M. Hubbard, 85, of Greensburg, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Morning Breeze in Greensburg. She was born on August 2, 1935 in Manchester, Kentucky. The daughter of Hobart and Josephine (Ponder) Gregory. Nancy worked as a nurse at various nursing homes throughout her life. She was a domestic engineer and the Treasurer of the Freewill Baptist Church in Norristown, Indiana for 15 years. When Nancy had free time, she loved nothing more than spending time with her family, hosting dinners, holidays, and get togethers. As well as spending time with her countless grandchildren. Nancy was married to Rev. Clarence J. Hubbard on October 8, 1955 and he preceded her in death on September 17, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Janice Darlene Brendel (Larry Gray) of Westport; three sons, Clarence Timothy (Kim) Hubbard, of Greensburg, Bobby Dale (Pam) Hubbard, of Greensburg, Michael Thomas (Cindy) Hubbard, of Shelbyville, an adopted daughter, Cassandra DeLana (Dylan) Buckley, of Greensburg, 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and two sisters; Demutris Smith, and Jean Sears. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers; Willis, Everett, and Bobby Joe Gregory, her sister; Shirley Ann Wesibrodt, and three grandchildren; Shawn Brendel, Phillip Hubbard, and Brittany Hubbard. Private services will be held for the Immediate Family at Porter-Oliger-Pearson Funeral Home. The funeral services will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page for the public on Monday at 2 pm. Interment will be held in the Milford Cemetery in Milford, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family through the funeral home.
