Nannie Faye Caldwell age 80 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Friday - April 15, 2022 at Advent Health Manchester. She was the widow of Hardy Caldwell. She is survived by her children; Tishia Wolfe and Danny and Michael Caldwell, she is also survived by a special niece Amy Madden. She was preceded in death by her husband; Hardy, her parents; Ephie and Birdie Caldwell Brock and these sisters and brothers; Mallie, Carrie, Tilda, Margie, Rachel, Mattie, Cammie, Carter, Verlis, Howard, Jr., Carl and Glen Brock.
No public visitation or funeral services are scheduled at this time. Rominger Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
