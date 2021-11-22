Nannie Mae White, age 65 of Manchester departed this life on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the U K Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, KY. She was born on Friday, October 26, 1956 in London, Kentucky to the union of William Hinkle and Mary (Brown) Hinkle. She worked at the Clay County Board of Education and Save the Children. She was a member of the Horse Creek Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her son: William Russell White and wife Jocelyn and these grandchildren: Amber Nicole Sizemore and husband Seth, Matthew Tyler White, Emily Harper White, William Cole White, Lainey Grace White and four great grandchildren: Joshlyn Jarvis, Kaiden Chase Jarvis, Briella Rose Sizemore, and Temperannce Jones. Also surviving are two sisters: Donna Lyttle and Teresa Davidson and husband Jewell.
She is preceded in death by her parents: William “Judge” Hinkle and Mary Hinkle and brother-in-law: Bert Lyttle.
Funeral services for Nannie Mae White will be conducted on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Dustin Sims and Rev. Danny Day will be officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 24, 2021 after 12 PM until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
