Mrs. Naomi Blair, age 97 departed this life on Friday, May 14, 2021. She was born on Saturday, February 9, 1924 in Manchester to Daniel and Lettie Clark Wallace.
She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter: Linda Hanley, her grandchildren: Shaielle Hill, Wayne Wallace, Margaret Cooper, Linda Wilson and Michael Wilson, 4 great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren as well as her brother: Alonzo Wallace and her sister: Betsy Jones.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Daniel and Lettie Wallace, her husband: Bradley, her great grandchild: LaWayna Long and these brothers and sisters: Ruth Francis, Dan Wallace, Jr., Cleo Hogg, Juanita Bledsoe, Dorothy Greenlee, Ray Wallace, Joe Wallace and Gene Wallace.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Naomi Blair will be conducted on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. LaRon Tanksley will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Clark Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
