Naomi Brumley Sizemore, 90, of Manchester, KY, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Pikeville Medical Center Hospital.
Naomi was born on April 11, 1931 in Clay County, KY to the late Steven and Daisy Etta Rawlings Brumley. She was married to Granville William Sizemore for 58 years and enjoyed traveling with her husband and family in their younger years. Naomi worked for several electronic companies in her lifetime; Westinghouse, Proctor Silex, Video Designs, etc., until she decided to retire. Was a member of Manchester Presbyterian Church and The Red Hat Society of Manchester, Kentucky for years. Naomi will be remembered as a caring wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend to many. Most of all her strong will for life and gentle spirit will be missed, but never forgotten.
Survived by her two children: Rick Sizemore of Lancaster, KY and Vicki Sizemore Gaines of Mount Juliet, TN. Also, 4 grandchildren: Christy Gaines Odom (Garrick), Grant Gaines (Laura), Jackie Sizemore (Kevin) and Erica Sizemore Moreira (Priscilla), 5 great-grandchildren: Gaines Reginald Odom, William Garrick Odom, Ellen Jo Odom, Ava Hudson Gaines and James Michael Gaines. Also, survived by one sister: Annette Brumley Johnson Bailey of Fruitland Park, FL., and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by her husband; Granville William Sizemore, son-in-law; James (Tony) Anthony Gaines; and the following brothers and sisters: Hazel Brumley Wolfe, Robert (Flabby) Brumley, Dorothy Brumley Hurd, James Brumley, Ray (Tiger) Brumley, Arnold Brumley, Roy Clay Brumley, Pepper (Hardin) Brumley and Opal (Tootsie) Brumley Senters.
Britton Funeral Home will facilitate a Graveside Service on Friday, April 15, 2022 @ 11:00PM (EST) at Garrison Cemetery, located on Matt Sizemore Road, Manchester, KY, 40962. Flowers and memorial trees planted in Naomi Sizemore’s memory, will be accepted at Britton’s funeral home for the family.
Naomi was born on April 11, 1931 in Clay County, KY to the late Steven and Daisy Etta Rawlings Brumley. She was married to Granville William Sizemore for 58 years and enjoyed traveling with her husband and family in their younger years. Naomi worked for several electronic companies in her lifetime; Westinghouse, Proctor Silex, Video Designs, etc., until she decided to retire. Was a member of Manchester Presbyterian Church and The Red Hat Society of Manchester, Kentucky for years. Naomi will be remembered as a caring wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend to many. Most of all her strong will for life and gentle spirit will be missed, but never forgotten.
Survived by her two children: Rick Sizemore of Lancaster, KY and Vicki Sizemore Gaines of Mount Juliet, TN. Also, 4 grandchildren: Christy Gaines Odom (Garrick), Grant Gaines (Laura), Jackie Sizemore (Kevin) and Erica Sizemore Moreira (Priscilla), 5 great-grandchildren: Gaines Reginald Odom, William Garrick Odom, Ellen Jo Odom, Ava Hudson Gaines and James Michael Gaines. Also, survived by one sister: Annette Brumley Johnson Bailey of Fruitland Park, FL., and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by her husband; Granville William Sizemore, son-in-law; James (Tony) Anthony Gaines; and the following brothers and sisters: Hazel Brumley Wolfe, Robert (Flabby) Brumley, Dorothy Brumley Hurd, James Brumley, Ray (Tiger) Brumley, Arnold Brumley, Roy Clay Brumley, Pepper (Hardin) Brumley and Opal (Tootsie) Brumley Senters.
Britton Funeral Home will facilitate a Graveside Service on Friday, April 15, 2022 @ 11:00PM (EST) at Garrison Cemetery, located on Matt Sizemore Road, Manchester, KY, 40962. Flowers and memorial trees planted in Naomi Sizemore’s memory, will be accepted at Britton’s funeral home for the family.
To send flowers to the family of Naomi Sizemore, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.