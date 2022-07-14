Naomi Whitaker, 92, formerly of Oneida, KY, passed away Friday, July 8th, 2022.
Naomi was on December 1, 1929, a daughter of the late Eliza Jane and Abe Gilbert. She graduated from OBI in 1950 and was a charter member of the Southwest Baptist Church in Burnsville, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband, William T. Whitaker.
Naomi is survived by her two daughters: Terri Rolfes and husband Steven, and Debbie Gillespie, both of Cincinnati, OH.
She is also survived by her two brothers: Grant Gilbert and wife Shirley of Las Vegas, NV, and Charles Gilbert of Oneida, KY; her three grandchildren: Selena Rolfes, Jordan Rolfes, and Joe Gillespie; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and several close friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Naomi was preceded in death by her siblings: Farris, Estill, Ike, Colonel, Chester, Fred, Chaney, Roy, and Monroe.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 16th at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Squire Hensley Cemetery in Oneida, KY.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 16th at Britton Funeral Home.
