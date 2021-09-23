Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on September 19, 2021 at approximately 4:37 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold along with Chief Deputy Clifton Jones and Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard arrested Anthony Napier, 40 of Mill Creek Road. The arrest occurred when deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence complaint with shots fired. Upon arrival, through investigation it was determined that the subject had been in a physical altercation with a female subject at the residence and had fired multiple shots in the direction of the female as she was leaving.
Anthony Napier, 40 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence)
• Wanton Endangerment-2nd Degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.