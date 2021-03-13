Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed is investigating a shooting which occurred on Fisherman's Cove Road approximately 4 miles north of London on Friday afternoon March 12, 2021 at approximately 2:21 PM. Sheriff's investigators report that allegedly two individuals physically assaulted a male subject in the roadway there. Then apparently one of the two suspects shot the male victim in the arm. The male victim drove himself to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
The suspects fled the scene. One of the two male suspects was located in the area in a vehicle during an area canvass on Chaney Ridge Road, and was taken into custody. The second suspect who also fled the scene has not yet been located. Following an investigation, Denver Napier age 58 of Chaney Ridge Rd., London was charged with conspiracy to commit assault – first-degree; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine. During arrest this individual was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Denver Napier was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
Laurel Sheriff's investigators are continuing to search for the second suspect and are continuing their investigation. Laurel Sheriff's investigators included: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Shift Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Robert Reed who is the case officer, and Sgt. Jack Caudill. More information will be released as it becomes available.
