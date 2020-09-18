On September 17, 2020 at approximately 2:25 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Kendric Smith along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Deputy Cody Blackwell arrested Mickey Napier, 23 of Hooker Hill Road. The arrest occurred when units were dispatched to Paces Creek Cemetery Road of a possible male subject passed out in a vehicle. Upon arrival, units located the male subject and was determined to manifestly under the influence of intoxicants. Through search, units found a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine that weighed approximately 2 grams. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Antonio Dodson. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Mickey Napier, 23 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
