Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 31, 2020 at approximately 9:40 PM Clay County Sheriff Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard arrested Teresa Napier, 43 of Rhodes Street. The arrest occurred when Sgt. Gabbard received a complaint of a possible intoxicated female on Price Hollow Road. Upon arrival, Sgt. Gabbard noted the above-mentioned subject ran to his patrol car and demanded to be be taken to jail. When Sgt. Gabbard exited his patrol car the above mentioned attempted to flee on foot. After a brief foot pursuit and struggle the subject was placed under arrest without further incident. While being transported to the jail, the above-mentioned subject attempted to conceal a glass container that had suspected Methamphetamine inside it. While being booked into the Clay County Detention Center, a glass pipe with white residue was located inside her pocket. The photos attached are courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center and Sgt. Gabbard.
Teresa Napier, 43 was charged with:
• Resisting Arrest
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine)
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Tampering with Physical Evidence
