Natasha Nicole Byrd, 31, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, August 6th, at the Advent Health Hospital.
Natasha was born in Connersville, IN on October 18, 1990, a daughter of Barbara Durham Jackson and Danny Joe Smith
Natasha is survived by her husband, Christopher Byrd; and her children: Damien Christopher Byrd, Brayson Joe Byrd, and Gabriel Bentley Byrd, all of Manchester; her mother, Barbara Jackson of Connersville, IN; her father, Danny Joe Smith; her mother-in-law, Charlene Byrd; and father-in-law, Dewey Lee Byrd, both of Manchester.
She is also survived by her sisters, Ashley Politt and Mindy Bowling, her niece, Destiny Legere, all of Connersville, IN; and her aunt, Cynthia Edwards of Manchester, KY.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 11th at the Lower Saddler Cemetery in Manchester, KY.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 11th at the Lower Saddler Cemetery.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
