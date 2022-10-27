It’s that time of the year again, folks.
Hopes, dreams, and aspirations for another championship run by our beloved basketball team.
Visions of cutting down the nets at NRG Stadium in Houston on April 3 populate our brains.
One Shining Moment plays on an endless audio loop in our ears.
If you’re a Wildcat basketball fan, you’ve undoubtedly experienced it all before. In fact, you probably live it every year at this time. Come October and Big Blue Madness, Kentucky Basketball swoops in—locked, loaded, and raring to go. Not just with hopes and dreams, mind you, but with a boatload of skills and talent.
Last year, coming off a disastrous 9 – 16 campaign during Covid, Coach John Calipari was touting redemption. Then Saint Peter’s happened, and it was back to square one. I asked the Hall of Fame coach at Media Day what he could do to prevent catastrophe from striking again.
“You play a team like that in a one-game shot, stuff can happen,” he answered. “How are you going to guarantee it doesn’t happen again? I’m not going to guarantee it. I can’t guarantee it. I won’t guarantee it.”
Darn it. I was looking for guarantees. Can’t have anyone stealing my joy when March Madness comes a knockin’.
What, then, makes this team and this year different from all the others? I thought I’d go directly to the players themselves to search for real answers. Surely amid the Media Day circus, there’d be nuggets of truth to uncover and broach.
UK Basketball Media Day reminds me of a cash grabbing free-for-all. At the sound of the bell, everyone dashes in all directions to get that iconic sound bite or money shot. The players are sitting behind individual desks scattered around the perimeter of the practice court at the Joe Craft Center. It’s a bit awkward to say the least.
Right out of the gate, a gaggle of reporters swarm around returning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe. His first-year teammates sit wide-eyed, watching with mouths agape. The walk-on players must feel lonely and neglected, with acres of dead-air space around them.
I zigzag my way from table to table, constantly keeping an eye out for the player with the fewest number of media folks descending upon him. There’s an art to this strategy for sure. A roving eye, quick feet, and a rapid tongue are bona fide secrets to success.
In the short thirty to forty-minute session, I got a few words from everyone I could. Here’s what they told me about why this team—unlike previous ones—is championship worthy.
Jacob Toppin: “The mindset. I feel like everyone—as a whole—is locked into what we need to do this year. Everyone is locked in to how they can better themselves individually and how they can better themselves to help this team. This team we have a lot of veterans, so we have a lot of mature guys who know the objective. The freshman and the younger guys and the people who transferred in, they bought in. So, I’m really excited to see what we can do this year.”
Sahvir Wheeler: “We got different players. We got new players. The guys who are coming back, they’ve all gotten better. They’ve all gotten a year of maturity, a year of development. And we’re a lot more confident than [we] were last year.”
Daimion Collins: “Just the hard work and the grit that we’re all putting in this year. That’s something that stands out a lot. Even after that loss last year in March Madness, we came into this year with motivation.”
Cason Wallace: “From last year up until now, I feel like everybody’s gotten better…We’re going at it every day. That’s why you see everybody in here nicked up a little bit. That shows how hard we’re going at each other.”
Chris Livingston: “The depth. We have a lot of people we can count on. Whether someone goes out on foul trouble or someone gets hurt, you can count on just about anyone on this team. We’re really deep, and we play really hard, and we really play for each other. We’re together.”
Ugonna Onyenso: “Being in an environment where people are happy to see us, I think it pushes us to do better for them. Just play [well] so they can be happy.”
Oscar Tshiebwe: “The one thing that gets this team to a championship is focus. If we stay focused like we are right now entering the season and we stay together…because sometimes when you get to the season, some teams start to separate. People start complaining about playing time and all these things. If we cheer for each other, I think this team is going to be unstoppable.”
Lance Ware: “The amount of firepower we have on this team is definitely unique. Guys like CJ [Fredrick] and Antonio [Reeves] with their outside shooting. Them being able to create shots. And people like Jacob [Toppin] and obviously Oscar [Tshiebwe]. It’s going to be hard to score. We’re a long, defensive team that really plays hard.”
CJ Fredrick: “This team is just super competitive. I think we do the little things—defending, the approach, the way we come in here every day. There are dudes working out all the time. We’re coming in early to do things. And little things like that help you when you make a deep run. We’re locked in right now.”
Adou Thiero: “Just how hard we compete every day in practice.”
Competition, maturity, depth, focus, confidence and hard work are all well and good. But for this particular version of Calipari’s Cats, Lance Ware said it best. It’ll come down to rim protection and outside shooting. Not since 2015 has Coach Cal had such an awesome stable of shot-blockers and knock down shooters (and hopefully makers) at his disposal.
What he does with them through March will ultimately determine his legacy. I guarantee it.
